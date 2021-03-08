Congressman Billy Long reacts to Blunt announcement

MISSOURI — Congressman Billy Long says he didn’t hear about Monday’s news until he landed in Washington.

He and Blunt have worked closely together on several projects in the past. Long said the senator has been a mentor to him.

Congressman Billy Long (R) Mo, said, “He did so much for the Republican Party. He pretty much rebuilt the Republican Party in Missouri. And a lot of people don’t know that. When he first got elected in congress he opened the seventh congressional district office, which operated for all 14 years he was in congress and the first six or eight I was in congress. He did a lot for a lot of people in the state of Missouri.”

Congressman Long says he is considering running for Blunt’s Senate seat and says he has more to consider before running.