Congress fears states reopening businesses could make the road to recovery longer

KANSAS — The U.S. economy continues to crash, as a result of the pandemic. Some states are starting to re-open businesses against the advice of medical experts and even President Trump in an effort to save their economies

Some members of Congress think it will be a long road to recovery that will require even more federal aid.

Even after approving an additional $480 billion in aid for small businesses, hospitals and testing, lawmakers acknowledge it will still be a long road to recover from the economic impact of the pandemic.

State and local governments say they’re still waiting for help, but Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Congress needs to be cautious.

“Take a look at how much debt we’ve racked up.” Senator Mitch McConnell, (R-KY)

In a radio interview Wednesday, McConnell suggested that allowing states to file for bankruptcy would be better than borrowing more money at the federal level. States are losing huge sums of tax revenue needed to pay for police, fire and other essential services.

So far, Congress has approved nearly $3 trillion in aid.

New Mexico Representatives Ben Ray Lujan and Deb Haaland say people are in dire need.

It’s absolutely clear that more help is going to be needed with unemployment insurance. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, (D-NM)

We would like to see an influx to SNAP benefits. Rep. Deb Haaland, (D-NM)

Democrats also want more money for the post office and for expanding rural broadband so Americans can have access to Tele-Medicine and Tele-Learning.