Congregation members spend Sunday renovating their worship center

JOPLIN, Mo. — Local church members grab their hammers and paint brushes after worship to fix things around campus.

Journey Church in Joplin held a work day Sunday afternoon.

Church staff have started renovating the building and other rooms.

So Sunday, 20 members helped clean up rooms, lay flooring, paint, and repair drywall.

The church started fixing its building so it can be a better place of worship for its members and the community.

John Boyd, administrative pastor, says, “A church building looks more inviting. They’re going to feel more welcome. They’re going to feel like we are an active church and so I think by doing this, our neighborhood will see it and that will drive them to do the same for their properties.”

Boyd hopes to have the renovations complete in 18 months.