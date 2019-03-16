Conference in Miami helps those caring for at home patients

MIAMI, Okla. - The Ottawa County Spring Health Care and Caregiver Conference is held to bring awareness to the many resources offered locally.

The event is put on by Good Shephererd Hospice and the Miami Lions Club. It caters to caregivers, teaching them how to give better care for their patients and themselves. More than 30 vendors, including the Alzheimers Asssociation and local nursing homes shared information on programs they offer. They also gave out free health screenings to caregivers.

Beath Marsh, community liason good shepherd hospice says, "I think a lot of them may need equipment maybe they need equipment in their home and they don't know where to turn to get it..or what we call Resbitt the worst thing that can happen to a caregiver is caregiver burnout." said Beath Marsh, Community Liason Good Shepherd Hospice

Marsh adds if anyone is in a situation and they think they may need help to contact Good Shepherd Hospice. She adds the Northeast Oklahoma tribes are great resources as well.

