MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging anglers to properly dispose of their fishing lines after use.

Fishing lines that aren’t properly disposed of can be a hazard to wildlife and humans.

Anglers that come across old lines or hooks are being asked to recycle them.

The Missouri Stream Teams have installed pvc pipe bins at fishing spots to encourage anglers to discard them in there.

Those hooks and lines will be sent off be processed and recycled.