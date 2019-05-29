Companies are testing small microchip implants to create a data source

JOPLIN, Mo. - Microchips could be the answer to forgetting your purse, your credit card, even your access card to get into work.

Some companies are testing an implant the size of a grain of rice that can open locked doors, gain access to secure computers, and pay for snacks at the office vending machine. Employee opinions were mixed about getting a microchip.

"The younger Millennials really thought it was great and awesome. But some of the older ones really were not too keen on doing that," says John Motazedi, SNC2.

Some critics have cited concerns with privacy, potential health issues or religious objections.

