Community work helps KCU Joplin students get to know the city

JOPLIN, Mo – Dozens of future doctors are giving back to the community.

It’s a program called We Care, giving medical students at KCU Joplin time to volunteer at sites around town. That includes cleaning up at the Ronald McDonald House where the playground has a new layer of mulch. New students say it’s a great chance to get to know Joplin.

“Kind of our way of shaking hands with Joplin and saying ‘Hi, we’re here. This is our home now, how can we help.’ And so this is what we’re doing, we’re getting to know the community.” Kaira Krommendyk, KCU JOPLIN

Students also pitched in with the Community Clinic, the Downtown Joplin Alliance and more than a dozen other non-profit agencies.