Community volunteers to get Quapaw Elementary ready for school year

QUAPAW, Okla. – The Quapaw community unites for a volunteer day to make sure the elementary school is prepared to start the school year.

Volunteers included students, parents as well as community members. The group painted walls, decorated the school, and cleaned out classrooms. Quapaw Elementary Principal Sheri Compton believes having the kids be apart of the cleanup helps them have a better appreciation for the facility they use. One of the biggest projects included volunteers setting up the school’s new playground equipment.

“Because the school community is the hub of a community and in order to get them on board with some changes that are being made. We want them to be apart of those changes and be in the building to see what’s going on.” Sheri Compton, Quapaw Elementary Principal

Compton says throughout this school year, Quapaw Elementary will continue outreach activities throughout the school year to keep the community engaged.