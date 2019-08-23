Community vendors gather for Boys & Girls Club back-to-school bash

The Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri held the inaugural back to school bash.

The non-profit provided 150 backpacks filled with school supplies, haircuts, and food at no cost.

Many medical and safety vendors such as Access Family Care and the Joplin Health Department were present, so families could access needed resources in one location.

And all of this couldn’t be possible without the many volunteers and fourteen vendors that stepped up to help the community.

“We want to thank everybody that came out and supported,” explained Executive Director Rhonda Gorham. “Even our families that come out and support today. That’s amazing that they come and take value of these resources.”

Boys & Girls Club staff hope more businesses and volunteers will get involved with the back to school bash next year.