Community Support Services of Missouri celebrates 25 years

JOPLIN, Mo. – A Southwest Missouri program that supports children with developmental delays and disabilities celebrates a milestone Friday.

Community Support Services of Missouri honored the first steps Missouri program’s 25th birthday. First steps is a voluntary program for children birth to three years old, to help families understand their child’s special needs. Parents also get help from the program’s staff to provide the best resources possible for their child’s growth and development.

“As they’re teaching the child, they’re also working with the parents. So, the parents are able to work with the child throughout the week. So, they get therapy throughout the week, so just whenever their therapist shows up.” Jhan Hurn, President and CEO, Community Support Services

The first steps program serves more than 500 children in 10 Missouri counties.