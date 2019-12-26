Community springs into action to help victims of Christmas Eve house fire.

JOPLIN, Mo. — That Joplin family is picking up the pieces — the Christmas Eve fire has left them homeless.

But the community has come together to make sure they still have a holiday to remember.

What should have been a time for celebration has turned into a time to recover.

The community is already helping this family of 8 — including 6 kids ages 3 to 15 — stay in the holiday spirit.

Adam Grimes, Captain, Joplin Fire Department, said, “When I arrived on scene, there was a lot of smoke coming out of the house. Everybody was out of the home.”

Despite the heartbreaking scene, Joplin area firefighters wasted no time reaching out to the community for donations for the family.

“They need some clothes, they need some shoes, things to get them through a few days. Until they can actually get in the house, see what’s salvageable.”

The Christmas For Kids Facebook page is receiving an overwhelming amount of support.

Colton Tallent said, “We got a glow in the dark blanket, a scooter, and a pillow.”

Within hours, other families, like the Tallent family, stopped by with donations.

Dominic Tallent said, “It’s sad for little kids to lose their homes and their Christmases and on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve. And to know they’re going to wake up and not have anything.”

Firefighters say when tragic events like this happen, they try to take some of the stress off of the parents.

“Immediately when the fire was over, all the units cleared and went back into service and I went to our local storage unit where we keep all of our toys and things in. We went and filled up boxes full of as many things as we could for their family and I brought it back to them within the hour. And they were able to celebrate Christmas,” said Grimes.

If anyone would like to make donation, they can drop it off through Thursday in the Joplin Police Department’s lobby at 303 East 3rd St.