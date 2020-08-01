Community shows support for a young boy battling cancer

JOPLIN, Mo. — Motorcyclists come together for a Poker Run Saturday morning in support of a local boy.

This event began at Reddings Mill Inn, and all proceeds go to help Christian Heady who was recently diagnosed with a rare sarcoma.

The Poker Run was just the beginning of a fun filled day to support Christian and his family.

The day continued with live music, food and drinks, and a silent auction as well.

This is a special day to help in not only raising funds, but creating awareness as well.

The family says they are extremely grateful for the community and all they have done for Christian.

Bob Allen, grandparent of Christian Heady, says, “It’s humbling to be honest with you. The people in this area don’t realize how lucky they are to be here. We’ve had all kinds of response, and Christian, he’s hanging in there.”

If you would like to donate or help the family with medical expenses, click here.