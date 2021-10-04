Community service club “4H” celebrates National 4H Week

BARTON COUNTY, Kans. — 4H Club members are celebrating another year of service this week.

This week, is “National 4H Week.” Barton County commissioners signed a proclamation this afternoon. In the last year, the 4H clubs have served around 1200 youth from ages 5 to 18. Members are spending the week thanking their sponsors with greeting baskets, and preparing for next year’s projects.

“Our 4H youth work with project work, they work with community service, they do leadership in the community. And they’re just an integral part of the community,” said Elaine Davis, 4H Youth Program Associate.

4H members can choose from 8 clubs and more than 75 project topics. Missouri residents who want to join 4H can contact their local MU extension office.