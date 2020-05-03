Community members come together to wish one local a happy birthday

Closings
by: Jake Stansell

JOPLIN, Mo. — Social distancing has made it difficult to celebrate special occasions such as birthdays, but one local received a whole parade to ring in turning one year older.

The Joplin community helped wish Mary Davidson a Happy 80th Birthday by parading through her neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

There were cars all decorated with signs and balloons with even a couple fire trucks joining in on the procession.

Davidson secured a twelve pack of Dr. Pepper as well.

It was a quarantine birthday made special just for her.

