Community members come together to wish one local a happy birthday

JOPLIN, Mo. — Social distancing has made it difficult to celebrate special occasions such as birthdays, but one local received a whole parade to ring in turning one year older.
The Joplin community helped wish Mary Davidson a Happy 80th Birthday by parading through her neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.
There were cars all decorated with signs and balloons with even a couple fire trucks joining in on the procession.
Davidson secured a twelve pack of Dr. Pepper as well.
It was a quarantine birthday made special just for her.