Community meets three candidates hoping to fill director position at Joplin Public Library

JOPLIN, Mo. - Three hopeful candidates looking to fill the vacant director position for the Joplin Public Library get the chance to meet with the community.

Tuesday night, the library hosted a meet and greet for the public to get to know the candidates. The three finalists are Kevin Booe from Boise, Idaho, Jeana Gockley from Springfield, and Brian Slyvester from Rochester, New Hampshire.

While all three are looking to fill the same position, they all bring something different to the table.

"Good libraries need good money. They need some money to help run the operation, they need money to do expanded outreach and programs. And I think Joplin is a community that is rising certainly. And a community that deserves a really good library system," says candidate Kevin Booe.

"I would like to make the library more of a community hub for Joplin. I want people to feel very welcome in coming in here and using the library," says candidate Jeana Gockley.

"I have a lot of background in community out reach programs. I'm an active member in the Rochester Rotary, I've been on their board of directors, I've been their club secretary for a while. Do a lot of fundraisers, do a lot of charitable giving. So, I'm really looking forward to the opportunity to be in a larger community and do that kind of outreach," says candidate Brian Sylvester.

After the three met with the community, they went back for their final interview for the job.

Decisions will be made in the coming weeks by the Joplin Public Library's Board of Trustees.

