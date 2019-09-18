Community leaders across Crawford County discuss ideas over lunch

It’s about collaboration.

Crawford County leaders recently hosted their county and city luncheon in Girard in hopes of bringing all area city leaders together.

“Invite council members and staff from all the cities and the county to get together and talk about issues that they’re having,” explained Crawford County Clerk Don Pyle.

And, some of those issues could be common across the county. One of the main objectives of the event is to identify problems areas are facing and work towards solutions.

“You can get isolated in your own box at times and you forget that there are a lot of other people dealing with the same issues that we have,” Pyle continued. “So, it’s a good chance to talk about those issues and maybe figure out ways we can help each other come up with solutions that are simple and work well for everybody.”

Each town gave an update on projects they had been working on, from the removal of shrubbery in Hepler to the land bank project in Pittsburg. The city is now at the point where they are starting to sell off some of the homes in their land bank, and they beleive that’s a step in the right direction.

“We have them now. We think we can do a better job of showing people opportunities to expand their lot in town or to put a new house on, so that’s a big part of what we do,” said Pittsburg City Manager Daron Hall.

And for all towns in Crawford County, there was something for all to take away from the event. Whether the town is big or small, coming together to plan for the future solidifies the unity of Southeast Kansas.

“We appreciate the county stepping up,” Hall added. “It’s been a while and it’s a good way to make sure we’re all friends and we’re working together.”

County leaders add this event helps them identify issues that they have the power to help with as well — such as road projects and getting grant funding.