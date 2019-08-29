Community honors memory of Carl Junction boy with candlelight vigil

Parents, friends, and community members attended a candle light vigil at Cunningham Park for John Wheeler, 13.

Last Saturday, Wheeler drowned in high water near the Ewert Park bridge.

Wednesday night, more than fifty people came together to share memories of Wheeler, as well as comfort his mother, Mary.

“I’m so proud to be a part of this community because we do gather together during unfortunate events, but it just shows the strength of our community and we’re proud of our community and proud to be from here,” explained organizer David Durall.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Wheeler’s funeral expenses. To visit the site, click here.