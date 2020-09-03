Community Health Center of SEK to add education center

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Plans are now underway to not only educate more health care workers in Southeast Kansas but also keep them there after they are done with medical school.

Jason Wesco, Executive Vice President, CHC-SEK, said, “We’ve been working for the past 15 years on a training program that allows kids from southeast Kansas or other parts of rural America to stay here.”

That idea has turned into the John Parolo Education Center. The center will be on the CHC-SEK Campus in Pittsburg.

“We will have eight to 10 medical students, third and fourth year med students. We’ll have almost, up tp four residents.”

Those students will be studying to become physician assistants, dental hygenists and nurse practioners–and the hope is they will practice right here. Data has shown that many medical students end up practicing about 75 miles from where they did their residency.

“And we’ve just always believed that there are kids from this part of the world who would stay and practice in this part of the world, makes for a much more effective physician than if you’re from the area that you’re practicing.”

Construction on the new campus is set to start in 2021. With a five million dollar price tag, local health experts say there is little risk in bringing this opportunity to Southeast Kansas.

“And so why don’t we work towards making a training program so you can do just that. You can be a kid from Girard and you can be trained in southeast Kansas and you can stay here and have a great life and be a great doctor in southeast Kansas.”

The Community Health Center is about halfway to its fundraising goal. The plan is to break ground on the education center in may 2021, with construction completed in December.