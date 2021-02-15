Community Health Center of SEK helping with insurance sign ups

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — Officials with the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas are offering assistance when it comes to signing-up for health insurance.

Monday kicked-off the beginning of the special enrollment period for marketplace health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. To help, certified application counselors at the center are available for appointments.

This includes help with navigating the new application site, finding out what materials are needed for enrollment and providing internet for the application.

CHC SEK can be contacted at 620-231-9873