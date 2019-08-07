Community Health Center of Northeast Oklahoma set to open in Commerce

COMMERCE, Okla. – One Northeast Oklahoma town will soon have better access to affordable health care.

A new Community Health Center of Northeast Oklahoma site is set to open in Commerce.

Officials hope to hire local employees, so the facility can mirror the community they are serving. They also say many residents have to travel to Miami and Joplin to get health care and so they are hoping this helps bridge the gap.

“We also anticipate it will be one of our first telehealth sites as well provide telemedicine. So for some of our patients who aren’t able to commute in we anticipate there will be some. They may be able to see their physician by picking up their smart phone and going on their computer and being able to have a face to face encounter with the provider.” Patrick Peer, Community Health Center of Northeast Oklahoma CEO

Peer says they will be reconstructing the building which was a former insurance company. They plan create exam rooms, offices and even bring in a new operating system. He adds they expect to open the facility in October.