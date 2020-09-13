Community gathers to raise awareness about fire safety after the death of two young girls

ALBA, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri community gathers on Saturday to raise awareness of fire safety after a house fire claims the lives of two young girls earlier this year.

Laynee and Kynzee Norris of Alba were sleeping when a fire broke out in their home in February and there were no working smoke alarms in the home.

On Saturday, Laynee would have celebrated her 7th birthday.

In an effort to honor the late child, her family threw her a party, encouraging attendees to donate money to get area families smoke detectors for their homes.

Lynn Hammond, family friend, says, “The family is really devastated by it, and they don’t want any other families to be devastated the way that they did. So, they’re dong their part in anyway they can to prevent another family from going though the same distraught they had to.”

Attendees could win raffle prizes at the event.

Alba Christian Church made a donation of smoke alarms as well.