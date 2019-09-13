Community gathers for funeral services of Joplin student

A community comes together to pay final respects to a Joplin teen.

The funeral for 15-year-old Kadin Roberts-Day was held tonight at Hope City Church in Joplin.

The student-athlete was at football practice inside Joplin High’s Kaminsky Gym last Wednesday evening, when he had a medical emergency causing him to collapse. He later died at a local hospital.

Friends, family, and football teammates were all present to honor the young teen.

Those close to Roberts-Day remember him as “extremely personable and caring.”