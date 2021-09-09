Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas awards $20K in grant money to improve area

PITTSBURG, Kans. — 20 years, 20 thousand dollars, and 20 grants given to make southeast Kansas a better place to live.

The Community Foundation Of Southeast Kansas has announced the organizations receiving a grant from the recent anniversary grant cycle.

20 thousand dollars was awarded in one thousand dollar grants to area non-profits who were nominated by current and former CFSEK board members.

Money from the grants will be used to help with community initiatives and operations in the non-profits.

“Each organization has different needs, but this 1,000 dollar 20th anniversary grant were just to help support some of their initiatives, their causes, their services, their programs. Just a way to give back and continued community support in celebration of our 20th year,” said Devin Gorman, CFSEK Executive Director.

Grant recipients will be recognized at the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce “Chamber Coffee” hosted at Pritchett Pavilion on October 7th.

We have a full list of recipients here.