Community Foundation of SEK hosts Match Day

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas is celebrating Giving Tuesday by hosting Match Day 2019.

Match Day, a one-day event, is an opportunity to raise money for 24 local non-profit organizations in Pittsburg.

Its being hosted by the community foundation of Southeast Kansas for the fourth year to celebrate national Giving Tuesday.

The community foundation has $35,000 of its’ own money available that will be used to make pro-rated matches to the participating organizations.

Joshua Mccloud, Donor Relations and Community Outreach Coordinator, said, “These donations are placed into endowed funds that each of these organizations has with the Community Foundation. Endowed funds are funds that are invested to produce income both in the present years as well as long into the future so that these organizations can continue to do their good work in the community.”

Donations can be made three ways.

In person at the office today at the Commerce Bank Building in Pittsburg, they are open until 5:30.

You can mail in your donation to the office, as long as it is postmarked by December 4th.

You can also donate online by following the link below.

Southeastkansas.org