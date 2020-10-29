Community Foundation of SEK distributes Over $229,000 in grants

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — A nonprofit organization is helping ten Southeast Kansas counties thrive by funding almost 90 grant projects

Sherri Stephens, Community Foundation SEK, said, “It allows them to keep their door open.”

Including the Salvation Army in Pittsburg. Two grants will be used for a new laundry center and to give those in need socks for Christmas.

Lt. Mylie Hadden, Salvation Army Pittsburg Corps, said, “I think its really important because kids don’t get new socks. Its more the fact that they get a new clean pair of socks.”

The Salvation Army helps about 500 people in Crawford County throughout the year.

“Its essential. There’s a lot of people that are out of work or just are below the poverty line or under employed. That’s what we do. We’re here all year long to provide emergency financial assistance.”

They’re not alone. The Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas is funding 89 grant projects totaling more than $229,000. In Crawford County alone, that’s 17 organizations representing 17 projects.

“We typically in a year fund projects that are for youth volunteerism, women’s health, at risk youth, basic human needs, youth activities,” said Stephens

Community Foundation of SEK Relays on donations to keep the grant program going. Anyone wanting to donate can do so by following the link below.

