Community floods in for second session of Imagine Pittsburg 2030

City leaders and community members gather to help shape what the city of Pittsburg could look like ten years down the road.

“I think there seems to be a recognition that they really believe the ordinary guy is going to have something positive to say and that they’re willing to listen,” explained Pittsburg resident Doug Meador.

Community engagement is something that brought Meador to Southeast Kansas from Indiana. Tuesday night, the City of Pittsburg held their second session of Imagine Pittsburg 2030 — inviting residents, both old and new, to give insight on what would make a better Pittsburg.

“People that are interested in their community and want to be involved in their community and want to make the community grow instead of just giving up–that’s a real draw,” Meador added.

It was a full house. City leaders discussed how crucial it is to take a look at public wellness, infrastructure, economic development, housing, marketing and education to move the city forward.

The interactive event encouraged attendees to give feedback on what can be done better. Conversations revealed some issues the city will now put on their agenda.

“I think one issue we are really working on is, and it’s most difficult, is public wellness,” explained Joe Dellasage with the initiative. “And that’s keeping people healthy, giving people an opportunity to have things to do and entertainment. But also, how do we take care of sick? How do we take care of those people with mental illness or people suffering from addictions?”

Questions that will live beyond just the night.

“I think another common theme we hear about is supporting out infrastructure, “explained Kansas State Representative Monica Murnan. “Everything from our roads, to our water, to our electricity, to our health care services, that we have available not only to a certain age group of people–but to all people in our community.”

The night’s event revealed to her that there is work to be done to keep her evergrowing community, growing.

“I’m really listening tonight,” Murnan added. “But tonight’s a night to hear some of those things, get caught up and also focus on where we can go as a group.”

Murnan added this project is something she has been overseeing since she was on the Pittsburg City Commission before working for the state legislature. Many residents said they would like more housing available in the area and even more jobs brought to Pittsburg.