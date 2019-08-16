Community Crisis Center of Northeast Oklahoma opens Grove branch

Victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking now have a new safe haven in Grove. The city now has its first Community Crisis Center of Northeast Oklahoma.

“We actually serve Ottawa, Craig, and Delaware Counties, but we’ve been trying to get an office here in Grove for 5 years,” explained Kelsey Samuels with the crisis center.

The crisis center is a walk-in advocacy center. It provides a safe place for anyone who has been abused and provides any resources they might need.

“We have a Legal Aid attorney that works here. We provide counseling out of here,” Samuels continued. “We do advocacy and for some people, it’s not convenient or financially feasible to drive 40 minutes back and forth to go to the office when they are meeting with someone weekly.”

Many people are looking forward to the new addition to the community, including law enforcement.

“We use them a lot. There are a lot of victims in this county of domestic violence,” said Grove Police Chief Mark Morris.

Morris says, often times, in these situations, victims simply don’t have a place to go.

“They don’t have family locally, they don’t have resources, or they don’t know or understand the resources,” Morris continued.

“As soon as we get the situation stabilized on scene, then we start looking for those resources. There are a lot of bad situations out there and so it gets them and their children out of that bad situation.”

And, the center has big plans for the future.

“We’ve added unique therapy this year and we are looking at some unique counseling attorney housing programs,” said Samuels. “What we want to do is build on program for victims and make them the best they can be to push people to sustainability.”

To contact the crisis center for help, call their office at (918)787-5381. In Delaware County, the center typically works with at least 200 people each year.