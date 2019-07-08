Community Coming Together for Injured Boy

Details announced from organizers:

Tomorrow evening at 7pm at Cunningham Park, we are holding a Community Prayer for Troy Onstott, the 10yr old from Lamar who was severely injured last week.

He is currently on a ventilator, but we know we serve a Mighty God!!

We will be gathering in the big open field by the smaller pavilion off of 26th st… we want to come together as a community and support and be in agreement with this family for healing over him and for the peace and comfort of God over his mom and dad.. Yesterday evening, Carthage, Lamar and Seneca came together, and tomorrow evening, Joplin will be coming together.

Please come out and join us in prayer. Pastor Christopher N. Jones from Central Christian Center, Pastor John Boyd from Journey Church will be leading a prayer… I will open up with some words and scripture and Garrett Sargent from One Church will be leading 2 songs… we are going to be singing GOOD GOOD FATHER, and closing with AMAZING GRACE, following suit of how Seneca came together for Amazing Grace..

Lamar held a vigil this weekend for him as well.