Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri provided free COVID-19 booster shots to Joplin Murphy Manor residents

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some residents of a Downtown Joplin apartment building didn’t have to go very far to get vaccinated today.

Officials with the “Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri” came to them. They gave residents free COVID-19 booster shots. One of those injections went to Mary Webb, who is a retired nurse and was anxious to get hers.

“It’s fantastic because most of the people don’t have cars here and it would be difficult for them and expensive to take a cab or what have you, it’s fantastic,” said Mary Webb, Murphy Manor Resident.

The Community Clinic has been serving the less fortunate in the area since 1992.

