Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri asking for donations to help defray COVID-19 vaccine prices

JOPLIN, Mo. — Giving Tuesday may still be a week away, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait that long to donate to a local non-profit.

The Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri has always provided Flu shots to residents. But once COVID-19 vaccinations, and now boosters became available, the organization added those to the list of services they provide to the community. Executive Director Stephanie Brady says the clinic could use your help in defraying the cost of vaccinations to hundreds of people in the Joplin Area.

“We have vaccinated in-house, almost 3,500 individuals, so we’ve done a lot of vaccinations, we’re still doing a lot of participating with other clinics in the area and pharmacies to help other people get vaccinated in other areas as well, but we’re going out to the homeless shelters and the congregate meals settings,” said Stephanie Brady, Executive Director, Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri.

To make a donation to the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri, click here.