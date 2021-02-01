Community Clinic in Joplin administers covid-19 vaccine

JOPLIN, Mo — The Community Clinic in Joplin is the latest on the list of local sites handling the covid-19 vaccine.

Nurses had 160 doses of the Pfizer shot to administer Monday. The United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas helped to make the outreach possible. The agency donated more than $6,000 from its covid relief fund to pay for syringes and related costs.

Duane Dreiling, United Way, said, “That is going to require ramping up staffing and other supplies which add to costs and so this is a great collaboration.”

Workers at the community clinic hope it’s the first of many vaccine clinics, with a focus on protecting their staff and existing patients. They also have plans to take future clinics on the road, bringing the vaccine to sites closer to where their patients live and work.