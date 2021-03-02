Community Clinic helps vaccinate educators

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some Joplin School District employees got the chance to roll up their sleeves, Tuesday, to help fight the global pandemic.

The gym at the Memorial Education Center was the site for an immunization clinic. It started when Stephanie Brady – the director of the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri – learned she could get some doses of the Pfizer vaccine. She says her clinic had already vaccinated some faculty and staff members for Joplin schools in recent days – and could do about a hundred more Tuesday.

Stephanie Brady, Executive Director, Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri, said, “The Jasper County Health Department actually called us and had vaccine available and we said we’d love to do it, and I called Dr. Moss and it worked out great that they were able to provide the school nurses to help with the administration and this way we were able to get a lot of the faculty all at once.”

Dr. Melinda Moss, Superintendent, Joplin Schools, said, “Our faculty and staff have worked so hard to throughout this entire year to keep in person service going in our school district, thankfully we haven’t had to shut down and this is just another layer of protection for them and we’re thrilled to be able to do that.”

The vaccinations went to staff and faculty members over the age of 65 or those with underlying health conditions. About 150 members of the district have now received their first dose.