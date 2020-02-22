Community Clinic gets $15,000 grant

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — The Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri gets a $15,000 grant from Delta Dental.

The money will be used to expand services they already offer to all members of the family.

They’ll start offering them beginning March first.

Stephanie Brady, Ex. Director, Community Health Clinic of Southwest Missouri, said, “Be able to expand our dental program, we’re going to be able to provide dental sealant for pediatric for children and we’re also going to be able to do some dental education so we’re really excited about the funding we’re receiving and how we’re going to be able to put it to use.”

Since the clinic is expanding its services, brady says they could use a few more dentists to donate a few hours of their time each month.