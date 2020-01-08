Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas gets larger facility

COLUMBUS, Ks. — The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas celebrates the opening of a larger facility in Columbus.

After the Mercy Clinic closed, the Community Health Center decided to relocate its facility into the vacant building.

The new location is at 101 West Sycamore Street and offers space for patients, kicking up the amount of examination rooms from four to 11.

While Mercy patients can receive care at the new facility, they will have to authorize their medical records for the Community Health Center online.