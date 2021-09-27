Community Blood Center of the Ozarks runs “Pint for a Pint” blood donation incentive program

JOPLIN, Mo. — What’s better than donating a pint?

Receiving a pint.

The Community Blood Center for the Ozarks is offering a “Pint for a Pint” special this week at their four state locations.

Through Friday, people who come in and donate a pint of blood will receive a coupon for a free pint of ice cream, root beer, or beer and a t-shirt.

The time for this special comes at a time when they’re short on “O negative” blood.

“We never know what blood type we need, so we need all blood types at all times. But every now and again something will happen that will make the o negatives go lower than we like, because we have to be prepared, we have to be ready for those emergencies that come up,” said Belinda Belk – Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Donor Recruitment.

While walk-in appointments are acceptable, Belk adds appointments are encouraged.

If you’d like to make an appointment to give blood, we have a link for that here.