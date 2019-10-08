Community Blood Center of the Ozarks issues urgent appeal for type O blood

Reserves approach critical shortage levels – Immediate response needed

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the exclusive provider of blood products to over forty area hospitals, is issuing an urgent appeal for type O blood. A strong donor response is needed immediately to avoid a blood shortage of this type.

Current reserves of type O positive and O negative are at critical levels. Less than a one-day reserve is on hand. CBCO strives to maintain at least a three-day supply of blood to be ready for any emergency.

“While it’s not uncommon to have blood shortages of O negative blood, a shortage of O positive is pretty unusual,” CBCO Media Relations Representative Chris Pilgrim said. “While O negative is the universal type that can be used in any situation, O positive is the most common blood type. Around 38 percent of the American population has O positive blood. As you can imagine, the usage levels of this type mirror the population. It is vital for all type O blood donors to respond immediately to this appeal.”

There are four CBCO Donor Centers in the Ozarks, along with mobile blood drives that take place in various towns within the CBCO service area. CBCO Donor Centers in Missouri include:

Springfield – 220 W. Plainview Rd. Open Monday thru Friday 8 am to 6 pm. Open Saturday 7 am to 1 pm. Open Sunday 9 am to 3 pm.

Joplin – North Park Mall – 101 N. Rangeline Rd. Open Monday thru Friday 11 am to 6 pm.

“It takes around 200 donations per day to meet local needs. We feel this is an important distinction… local donors giving for local patients,” Pilgrim said. “This is an unusual shortage, as type O positive is the most common blood type. We very rarely issue appeals of this type, but our reserves really are very low.”

Donors may also go online to www.cbco.org to find a blood drive near them. Please note that wait times to donate may be slightly longer due to anticipated volume. As always, CBCO thanks the thousands of supporters for continuing to give life to your community.