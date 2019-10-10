Community Blood Center of the Ozarks continues urgent request for blood donations

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is experiencing a critical shortage of all type O blood products.

An Ozarks blood drive is scheduled for October 14-20 as they again issue a critical appeal for all type O blood donors



Donations are needed immediately to ensure that adequate reserve levels are maintained. At all CBCO blood centers during the month of October, participants will receive a CBCO campfire mug. This 16 ounce ceramic colorful mug can be filled with your favorite drink or soup.



On average, a transfusion takes place every seven minutes and around 200 donations are needed each day to meet the area’s blood needs. You can help by giving blood at any of the following locations:

Carthage – 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM, Thursday, October 17, 2019, Mercy Hospital Carthage, 3125 Dr. Russell Smith Way

Neosho – 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Tuesday, October 15, 2019, Neosho High School, 511 Neosho Boulevard

There are four convenient CBCO donor centers, including:



Joplin Donor Center, Northpark Mall – 101 N. Range Line Rd. – Open Monday through Friday from 11 am to 6 pm.

To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID. For more information about sharing your good health with others, please visit our website at www.cbco.org, or call toll-free 1-800-280-5337. Thank you for giving life to your community





