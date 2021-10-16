Communities gather as PSU homecoming comes to an end

PITTSBURG, Ks. — After a weeks worth of celebration, the streets of Southeast Kansas were filled with crimson and gold.



The final day of Pittsburg State University’s homecoming week kicked off with the annual homecoming parade.



Community members gathered on the sidewalks as PSU and other area schools and organizations made their way down Broadway.



Floats were on display following this year’s theme “Welcome to the Jungle.”



The parade also celebrated the most recent “outstanding alumni award” recipients, Michael Gray and Shelly Schorer.

“I’m humbled and honored to be recognized by this, it’s really great to be recognized for all the hard work you’ve done for your career by the organization that really started you,” says Schorer, “I am where I am because of my MBA with Pitt State.”

“The common thread when they came back and talked about their experiences here at Pitt State was just the amazing experiences they had in the classroom and that family like atmosphere,” says Jon Bartlow, director of Alumni & Constituent Relations, “That’s something that we often hear but you can never hear it enough because I think that kind of relationship building between faculty and students is important here at Pittsburg State.”

Festivities continued leading up to Saturday afternoon’s football game against Lincoln University.



The office of alumni and constituent relations held Gorillafest outside of Carnie Smith Stadium with food, live music and a pep rally.