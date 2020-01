OKLAHOMA — Improving the save rate of Oklahoma animals in shelters is the mission of a special organization.

Common Bonds announces its goal to raise the save rate for cats and dogs to 90% in Oklahoma.

To help them achieve this goal, the organization plans to create spay and neuter programs.

While also working with shelters across the state and using data collected from them to help reduce rates of animals euthanized.

They hope to meet this goal by 2025.