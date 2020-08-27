Committee on Kansas Mental Health Modernization and Reform meets at Capitol Thursday

KANSAS — Lawmakers are hoping to keep good mental health at the forefront of people’s minds, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Special Committee on Kansas Mental Health Modernization and Reform met at the Capitol on Thursday. Lawmakers want to see how government agencies, law enforcement, and schools can help in getting the right kind of treatment to people.

The committee wants to create a long-term plan to see what is working and make sure money and people are going to the right areas of need.

Sen. Carolyn McGinn, (R) Vice Chair, Mental Health Reform Committee, said, “I think it’s needed now more than ever with covid, we’re hearing more and more things about depression, nursing homes, just kids, are they in school, are they out of school, not being able to have that social interaction, so we’re seeing a great need out there, and so we really need to focus in on what’s going to work best for our state.”

One lawmaker says as the stigma of mental health goes away, it’s much easier to figure out how to help people.