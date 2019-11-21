Committee Formed for New MSSU President Search

Joplin, MO – Members of the presidential search committee were announced today following a closed session by Missouri Southern State University’s Board of Governors.

The committee will make recommendations to the board as part of the search for the next university president.

The search committee members, who represent the Missouri Southern campus and local community, are:

Scott Boudreaux , MSSU Foundation

, MSSU Foundation Steven Brunson , MSSU Staff Senate

, MSSU Staff Senate Alan Cook , MSSU Lionbackers

, MSSU Lionbackers Linda Dean , MSSU Alumni Association

, MSSU Alumni Association Darren Fullerton , MSSU Vice President of Student Affairs

, MSSU Vice President of Student Affairs Jerrod Hogan , Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce

, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Dr. Nicholas Nicoletti , MSSU’s Empowering U program

, MSSU’s Empowering U program Dr. Rebecca Mouser , MSSU Faculty Senate

, MSSU Faculty Senate Sarah Schultz , MSSU Student Senate

, MSSU Student Senate Phil Stinnett, city of Joplin

The search committee will also include board members Alison Hershewe, Carlos Haley, T. Mark Elliott and Bill Gipson.

“The search committee members were nominated by individual entities,” said Gipson, chair of the Board of Governors. “The next step is to meet and begin discussing the results of the search firm process. Proposals were solicited for a search firm to assist in the identification of presidential candidates.”

Gipson said the search committee intends to meet before the next board meeting in January.

Earlier this fall, Dr. Alan Marble – the university’s current president – announced his intention to retire as of June 30, 2020.

In other business, the board welcomed two new members, who were recently appointed by Gov. Mike Parson.

Mariann Morgan, of Carthage, is an attorney with Checkett & Pauly P.C. in Carthage. Ron Richard, owner of C & N Bowling Corp. in Joplin, formerly served in the Missouri Senate from 2010-18 and in the House of Representatives from 2002-10.

They replace Tracy Flanigan, whose term ended on Aug. 30, and Michael Franks, who recently announced his resignation.