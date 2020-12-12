Commitment paramount when adopting pets

FOUR STATE AREA — With Christmas coming up families are looking for presents to give loved ones.

One shelter want’s you to remember animals are not gifts. Golden Paw has more than 200 animals right now looking for their forever home. Shelter workers screen everyone before they adopt, making sure it’s for the right reasons. Golden paw Director Mary Ann Schlau says these animals are not toys you buy at the store–they’re family.

Director – Mary Ann Schlau, said, “It’s a commitment, it’s a lifetime commitment for these animals. Could be up to 15-20 years.”

While the staff at Golden Paw is committed to finding homes for these animals–they’ll take them back with open arms if they have to.