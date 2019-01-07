Commit to Be Fit Video

JOPLIN, MO - Some residents were up before dawn getting in shape for 2019.

Millennium Family Fitness in Joplin kicked off their "Commit to Be Fit" program early this morning.The twelve week course includes various exercises like yoga and boot camp work outs, as well as a nutritional guide to help participants stay healthy. While some of those that came out today may be hoping that this program will help with their new year's resolutions, the program's coordinator is just happy to see people making the change.

"that makes me excited. That's what gets me up in the morning is to see someone make positively make changes in their life." says Fitness Director Travis Renfo

Renfro says that they plan on adding an additional course to help those participating in "Commit to Be Fit" stick with the healthy lifestyle.