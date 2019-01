Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - The Jasper County Commission voted Tuesday morning to place a sales tax extension on the April ballot. The move would extend a 1/4th cent sales tax for 15 years for the Jasper County Jail expansion project. Additionally, the sales tax would go toward a new courts building in Joplin and repairs to the Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage.