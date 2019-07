MISSOURI — The Missouri Veterans Commission says it’s making progress in improving conditions at veterans’ homes around the state.

A waiting list of 1,800 vets needing housing in 2017 has been cut to 400, and they’re addressing a shortage of Certified Nursing Assistants by offering a series of bonuses for those who stick with the job.

CNAs will get an extra $500 after six months, 12 months, and 18 months.

The money comes from a grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.