Commission accepting nominations for Historic Preservation Awards

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Historic Preservation Commission will accept nominations from the public for the 2020 Joplin Historic Preservation Awards beginning February 1, 2020. Nomination forms may be downloaded from the City of Joplin’s website at http://www.joplinmo.org/119/Historic-Preservation-Commission or may be submitted electronically at twalters@joplinmo.org. The deadline for nominations is March 31, 2020.

The Joplin Historic Preservation Awards were established in 2019 to recognize people who’ve made significant contributions to historic preservation in the City of Joplin, Missouri. Nominees will be considered for one of three awards, as specified on the nomination form:

The Leslie Simpson Award – Awarded to an individual who has made significant contributions to historic preservation in Joplin by way of preservation administration, education, events, outreach, planning, research, or service.

The Jeff & Carolina Neal Award – Awarded to people who have made significant developments to historic preservation in Joplin by way of developing and restoring/revitalizing buildings and property within Joplin’s commercial corridors.

The Murphysburg Award – Awarded to neighborhood groups or residential property owners – regardless of whether their properties are in Murphysburg proper – who demonstrate the capacity for and illustrate the preservation of their homes, whether through achieving Local Landmark status, Local Historic District Status, community/neighborhood development, or otherwise making significant contributions to heritage/historic preservation in Joplin.

The criteria for all nominations include:

Work/activities being noted should be within the jurisdiction of the city of Joplin and completed since the founding of the Historic Preservation Commission of Joplin in 1986;

Individual nominee must be over 18 years of age; Groups are also eligible;

Citizen may only nominate one nominee per category.

The winner of these awards will be announced in May 2020. For more information, contact Thomas Walters with the City of Joplin at 417-624-0820 x 539.