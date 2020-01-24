Commerce Public Schools to participate in needs assessment

COMMERCE, Ok. — In efforts of improving mental health and substance abuse problems, one Northeast Oklahoma school evaluates its students.

Commerce Public Schools will soon give out an Oklahoma Prevention Needs Assessment to students who wish to participate.

Issues that will be addressed through the survey, include school dropout rates, violence, alcohol, and tobacco use.

Data collected will help the district create strategies to help alleviate those problems.

Students will give this information to the district to use anonymously.

Jim Haynes, Commerce Public School Superintendent, said, “Well it allow us to identify things that are going on in our community also as a needs assessment whenever programs or things of that nature are provided to state dollars or federal dollars it always helps to have a needs assessment to show the need for the program.”

This survey is done once every two years.

Haynes says seeing trends they weren’t aware of also helps them work better towards solutions to problems the district faces.