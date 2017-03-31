Commerce High School holds assembly to warn students about drunk driving

by: Austin Hyslip

Commerce High School held an assembly today to warn against the dangers of drinking and driving. Administrators had guest speakers come and talk about losing a family member to drunk driving. They say the best thing to do if you’re impaired is to call someone to come and get you. 

Local police helped put on the event and say they hope kids really get something from it. 

“I think it absolutely had an impact,” explained Commerce Police Lt. Ernie Shelby. “I saw it on several of the children’s faces and I saw how it affected a few of them and that’s what were going for right here.” 

He reminds students drinking at their age is against the law, but if they have they need to make sure they get a ride.

 

