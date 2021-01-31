Commemorative cookie cutters being sold for 150th Joplin birthday

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Celebration Commission is selling commemorative cookie cutters to celebrate the city’s 150th birthday in 2023.

The money raised from the sale of the cookie cutters will help the city put on public events, concerts and other programs to celebrate its anniversary.

The iris has a special meaning to the city of Joplin.

Patrick Tuttle, Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau, says, “The iris flower has been the city flower for Joplin since 1938. And since Joplin is home to the national cookie cutter museum we thought it would be fitting thing to connect with it and build a cookie cutter of the iris and it also has a brief history of why that is the city flower.”

Each cookie cutter costs $10 and can be bought on the first floor of city hall or The Joplin Museum Complex.