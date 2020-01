Two local communities hope to compete in the HGTV Home Town makeover.

“HGTV announced its biggest renovation project ever. Ben and Erin Napier of the hit series Home Town are planning a takeover to makeover an entire small town. To apply, the town must have a population of less than 40,000. HGTV said eligible towns should have homes with great architecture longing to be revealed and a Main Street that needs a facelift.”

Learn more about what’s to come tonight at 10:00 P.M. on KSN.